Tata Motors and Tata Power jointly inaugurate 6.2 MWp solar carport in Pune

In line with Tata Group's philosophy to promote green manufacturing, Tata Motors and Tata Power jointly inaugurated India's largest grid-synchronized, behind-the-meter solar carport at the Tata Motors car plant in Chikhali, Pune.

The 6.2 MWp solar carport deployed by Tata Power will generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emissions annually and 1.6 lakh tons over its lifecycle.

Spanning over 30,000 square meters, this carport will not only generate green power, but will also provide covered parking for finished cars in the plant.

Envisioned as part of its net zero carbon goal for 2039, Tata Motors had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Tata Power on August 31, 2020. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, both companies successfully managed to develop this massive carport infrastructure in a record time of 9.5 months.

