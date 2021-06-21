Datamatics wins award for its Digital Workplace solution in IT Services category

Datamatics announced that it has won IMC Digital Technology Awards 2020 for its Digital Workplace solution in IT Services category.

Datamatics won the awards for helping UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) to setup a paperless Digital Workplace in record time amid pandemic.

Datamatics provided an enterprise wide Digital Workplace solution based on OpenText Documentum to UTI AMC. It enabled data transparency, and higher productivity leading to better turnaround time and significant reduction in operational costs.

