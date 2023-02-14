Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 63.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.98% to Rs 93.07 croreNet profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 63.78% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.98% to Rs 93.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales93.0748.99 90 OPM %16.4228.82 -PBDT7.849.06 -13 PBT2.986.84 -56 NP2.306.35 -64
