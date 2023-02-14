Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 63.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 89.98% to Rs 93.07 crore

Net profit of Davangere Sugar Company declined 63.78% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 89.98% to Rs 93.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.93.0748.9916.4228.827.849.062.986.842.306.35

