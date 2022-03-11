DBS Realty bags MCGM's Chandivali project

D B Realty announced that DBS Realty, a partnership firm in which the company holds 1/3rd partnership, has received a letter of acceptance dated 04 March 2022 from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) against online e-tender submitted by the firm.
The project entails construction, completion and handing over of 4000 tenements of carpet size 27.88 meters along with transfer of land and completed tenements to MCGM to be constructed on a land in village Chandivali in Zone-V.
In addition, the company has also bid for construction of another 10,500 tenements at Malad for the MCGM.
