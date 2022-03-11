DLL, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services extend long-standing U.S. JV

DLL, a global financial solutions provider and fully-owned subsidiary of the Rabobank Group on 10 March 2022 announced an agreement with Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) to extend their long-standing U. S. joint venture. The joint venture, under the name Mahindra Finance USA, offers retail and wholesale financing in the United States for Mahindra Ag North America (MAgNA), which assembles and distributes tractors, side-by-sides, and implements in North America. DLL and MMFSL bring more than 60 years of combined experience in financial services and equipment lending.

Along with the joint venture agreement, Mahindra Finance USA and MAgNA have agreed to an extension of their Program and Support Agreement for retail and wholesale financing in the U. S.

Mahindra Finance USA is celebrating its 10th year of the joint venture partnership.

The anniversary marks the first endcustomer retail finance contract booked by the joint venture in 2011, as well as managing the wholesale financing for MAgNA. Since then, Mahindra Finance USA has grown significantly, reaching over $1 billion USD of assets under management. While the anniversary recognizes the initiation of the joint venture, the relationship between DLL and MAgNA goes back farther. DLL and MAgNA have partnered together for more than twenty years to collectively grow their agricultural business in the U. S.

