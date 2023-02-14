DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 131.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 75.13% to Rs 83.92 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 131.51% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.13% to Rs 83.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.9247.92 75 OPM %3.633.13 -PBDT2.450.98 150 PBT2.260.89 154 NP1.690.73 132
