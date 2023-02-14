JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 131.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 75.13% to Rs 83.92 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 131.51% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 75.13% to Rs 83.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales83.9247.92 75 OPM %3.633.13 -PBDT2.450.98 150 PBT2.260.89 154 NP1.690.73 132

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU