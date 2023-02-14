Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.13% to Rs 88.78 croreNet profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 43.86% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.13% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.7865.70 35 OPM %-5.94-0.65 -PBDT3.633.09 17 PBT3.292.78 18 NP2.461.71 44
