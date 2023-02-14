JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eicher Motors Q3 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 741 cr

Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 74.30% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 43.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.13% to Rs 88.78 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 43.86% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.13% to Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 65.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales88.7865.70 35 OPM %-5.94-0.65 -PBDT3.633.09 17 PBT3.292.78 18 NP2.461.71 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU