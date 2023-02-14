Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 50.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 94.81 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 50.85% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 94.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.94.8191.805.258.515.618.301.384.381.781.18

