Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 50.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.28% to Rs 94.81 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 50.85% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 94.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 91.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales94.8191.80 3 OPM %5.258.51 -PBDT5.618.30 -32 PBT1.384.38 -68 NP1.781.18 51

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

