DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 71.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.31% to Rs 89.32 croreNet profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 71.82% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.31% to Rs 89.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales89.3258.26 53 OPM %3.833.12 -PBDT2.741.55 77 PBT2.561.47 74 NP1.891.10 72
