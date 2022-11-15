DC Infotech & Communication standalone net profit rises 71.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.31% to Rs 89.32 crore

Net profit of DC Infotech & Communication rose 71.82% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.31% to Rs 89.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.89.3258.263.833.122.741.552.561.471.891.10

