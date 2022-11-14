DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 526.28 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 92.64% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 526.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.526.28480.662.806.419.9025.290.9717.450.9312.64

