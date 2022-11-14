JUST IN
Grasim Industries Q2 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 1,097 cr
Business Standard

DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.49% to Rs 526.28 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 92.64% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.49% to Rs 526.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 480.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales526.28480.66 9 OPM %2.806.41 -PBDT9.9025.29 -61 PBT0.9717.45 -94 NP0.9312.64 -93

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

