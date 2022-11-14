Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 64.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 60.47 croreNet profit of Kaira Can Company declined 64.42% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 60.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 65.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.4765.61 -8 OPM %4.389.33 -PBDT2.796.10 -54 PBT1.614.92 -67 NP1.163.26 -64
