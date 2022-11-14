Kalyani Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 16.86% to Rs 73.54 croreNet loss of Kalyani Forge reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.86% to Rs 73.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales73.5462.93 17 OPM %2.188.80 -PBDT2.924.58 -36 PBT-0.031.46 PL NP-1.081.09 PL
