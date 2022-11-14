JUST IN
B C C Fuba India standalone net profit rises 116.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 6.82 crore

Net profit of B C C Fuba India rose 116.67% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.825.91 15 OPM %6.014.91 -PBDT0.520.29 79 PBT0.390.18 117 NP0.390.18 117

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

