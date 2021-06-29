Dwarikesh Sugar CFO Alok Lohia resigns

-
ALSO READ
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 8.95% in the March 2021 quarter
FMCG stocks slip
Barometers trade with losses; sugar stocks rally
Lohia Securities consolidated net profit rises 71.76% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Alok Lohia, the current chief financial officer of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, will be relieved from 29 June 2021 from his duties due to attainment of superannuation age and his unwillingness to continue the services further due to personal reasons.
The company said it will fill in the vacancy within the prescribed time limit and intimate the exchange soon.
On a consolidated basis, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported a net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 8.1% to Rs 87.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is a leading player in the Indian sugar industry, engaged in the manufacture of the finest grains of sugar, as well as allied products.
Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 79.55 on BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 82.65 in intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU