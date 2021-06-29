Dwarikesh Sugar CFO Alok Lohia resigns

Alok Lohia, the current chief financial officer of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, will be relieved from 29 June 2021 from his duties due to attainment of superannuation age and his unwillingness to continue the services further due to personal reasons.

The company said it will fill in the vacancy within the prescribed time limit and intimate the exchange soon.

On a consolidated basis, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reported a net loss of Rs 26.69 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 8.1% to Rs 87.03 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries is a leading player in the Indian sugar industry, engaged in the manufacture of the finest grains of sugar, as well as allied products.

Shares of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 79.55 on BSE. The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 82.65 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)