Deccan Gold Mines hits the roof on commissioning pilot process plant in Jonnagiri Gold project

Deccan Gold Mines was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 25.05 after the firm was informed by the GMSI that a pilot process plant for producing gravity gold concentrates has been commissioned at their key Jonnagiri Gold project in Andhra Pradesh.
This plant will be producing gravity gold concentrates from the gold ore that is being mined from the open pit at Jonnagiri ML area which is in operation. As per the press statements filed before, Deccan Gold Mines is in the process of acquiring a significant stake in GMSI through a composite scheme of arrangement.
On a consolidated basis, Deccan Gold Mines reported net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Deccan Gold Mines is engaged in the business of gold exploration and mining. The firm has gold exploration activities in the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
