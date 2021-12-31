Cadila Health gains after USFDA nod for Pimavanserin capsules

-
Cadila Healthcare rose 1% to Rs 484 after received tentative approval from the US drug regulator for Pimavanserin capsules.The drug maker's US-based subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pimavanserin capsules in the strength of 34 mg (USRLD: Nuplazid capsules).
Pimavanserin is an atypical antipsychotic and is indicated for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ Ahmedabad.
The group now has 325 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2,999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
