Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

Indigo Paints Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, IDFC Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 December 2021.
General Insurance Corporation of India saw volume of 43.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.77% to Rs.140.55. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Indigo Paints Ltd registered volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28471 shares. The stock rose 9.28% to Rs.2,123.70. Volumes stood at 81721 shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.52% to Rs.139.75. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.
IDFC Ltd registered volume of 1040.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 127.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.38% to Rs.63.15. Volumes stood at 97.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 23.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.84% to Rs.1,478.90. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.
