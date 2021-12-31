Rupa & Co jumps over 13% in four days

Rupa & Company rose 6.77% to Rs 448.40, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Rupa & Company have risen 13.45% in four consecutive trading session.

In the past one year, the stock has surged 46.43% while the benchmark Sensex has added 22.27% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.29. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 411.01, 410.16 and 419.19, respectively.

On a consolidated basis, Rupa & Company's net profit jumped 16.7% to Rs 52.97 crore on 20.7% rise in net sales to Rs 365.47 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Rupa is one of the leading knitwear brand in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments from inner wear to casual wear. Rupa has a broad product portfolio of innerwear, thermal wear, and casual and athleisure wear.

