Loyal Equipments Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Lancer Containers Lines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2021.

Loyal Equipments Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 45.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34069 shares in the past one month.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd lost 7.58% to Rs 23.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd crashed 5.77% to Rs 33.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14675 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd pared 5.41% to Rs 381.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4145 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 178.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

