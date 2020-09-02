Decipher Labs consolidated net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 887.50% to Rs 14.22 croreNet profit of Decipher Labs rose 150.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 887.50% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.221.44 888 OPM %4.997.64 -PBDT0.500.11 355 PBT0.300.11 173 NP0.200.08 150
