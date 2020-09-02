Rubra Medicaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 52.60% in the June 2020 quarter
Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 108.33% in the June 2020 quarter
ANS Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Golechha Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Fiem Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Rubra Medicaments reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.09 -100 OPM %011.11 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010.01 PL NP-0.010.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU