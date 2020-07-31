Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 489.12 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp reported to Rs 89.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 489.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 536.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales489.12536.01 -9 OPM %31.604.04 -PBDT137.786.62 1981 PBT118.99-11.19 LP NP89.08-6.62 LP
