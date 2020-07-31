JUST IN
Business Standard

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 89.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 489.12 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp reported to Rs 89.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 489.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 536.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales489.12536.01 -9 OPM %31.604.04 -PBDT137.786.62 1981 PBT118.99-11.19 LP NP89.08-6.62 LP

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:47 IST

