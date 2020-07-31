Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rollatainers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
India Lease Development reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sueryaa Knitwear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Munoth Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 croreNet loss of Maxgrow India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150 0 0.150 0 OPM %-26.670 --80.000 - PBDT-0.040.14 PL -0.120.04 PL PBT-0.040.14 PL -0.130.02 PL NP-0.040.13 PL -0.130.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU