Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 163.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Maxgrow India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.150 0 0.150 0 OPM %-26.670 --80.000 - PBDT-0.040.14 PL -0.120.04 PL PBT-0.040.14 PL -0.130.02 PL NP-0.040.13 PL -0.130.01 PL

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:53 IST

