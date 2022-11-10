JUST IN
Business Standard

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 199.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.66% to Rs 2719.32 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 199.37% to Rs 271.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.66% to Rs 2719.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1793.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2719.321793.01 52 OPM %18.1911.83 -PBDT478.47186.21 157 PBT422.02134.89 213 NP271.8990.82 199

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:43 IST

