Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 199.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.66% to Rs 2719.32 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 199.37% to Rs 271.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.66% to Rs 2719.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1793.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2719.321793.0118.1911.83478.47186.21422.02134.89271.8990.82

