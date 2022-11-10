Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 14.32 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 1.33% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.3212.3423.8128.535.185.344.985.093.713.76

