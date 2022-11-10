Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 1.33% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 14.32 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 1.33% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales14.3212.34 16 OPM %23.8128.53 -PBDT5.185.34 -3 PBT4.985.09 -2 NP3.713.76 -1

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:30 IST

