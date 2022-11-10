Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 213.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 27.55% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 213.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.213.55186.636.999.2312.8812.277.927.025.767.95

