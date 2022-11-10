JUST IN
Bharat Gears standalone net profit declines 27.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 213.55 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears declined 27.55% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 213.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 186.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales213.55186.63 14 OPM %6.999.23 -PBDT12.8812.27 5 PBT7.927.02 13 NP5.767.95 -28

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:30 IST

