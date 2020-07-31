JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 137.70% to Rs 4.35 crore

Net profit of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 137.70% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 11.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.351.83 138 11.5012.81 -10 OPM %-5.98-66.12 --17.30-23.81 - PBDT-0.54-1.74 69 -3.31-4.11 19 PBT-0.78-1.99 61 -4.29-5.11 16 NP3.56-2.72 LP -1.70-4.03 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU