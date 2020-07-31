Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 137.70% to Rs 4.35 croreNet profit of Starlit Power Systems reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 137.70% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 11.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.351.83 138 11.5012.81 -10 OPM %-5.98-66.12 --17.30-23.81 - PBDT-0.54-1.74 69 -3.31-4.11 19 PBT-0.78-1.99 61 -4.29-5.11 16 NP3.56-2.72 LP -1.70-4.03 58
