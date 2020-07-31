JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Priya reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 99.72% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Priya reported to Rs 13.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 99.72% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 16.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.00% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.013.60 -100 4.8622.09 -78 OPM %-128000.00-308.61 --742.18-62.02 - PBDT-13.55-11.87 -14 -39.26-16.12 -144 PBT-13.58-11.92 -14 -39.39-16.33 -141 NP-13.90-13.08 -6 -39.69-16.23 -145

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU