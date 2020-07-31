JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 61.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 12.75% to Rs 213.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 244.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1805.152412.17 -25 OPM %41.3033.55 -PBDT587.79616.83 -5 PBT298.28325.58 -8 NP213.23244.38 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU