JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 croreNet profit of JSW Energy declined 12.75% to Rs 213.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 244.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1805.152412.17 -25 OPM %41.3033.55 -PBDT587.79616.83 -5 PBT298.28325.58 -8 NP213.23244.38 -13
