JSW Energy consolidated net profit declines 12.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 crore

Net profit of JSW Energy declined 12.75% to Rs 213.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 244.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 1805.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2412.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1805.152412.1741.3033.55587.79616.83298.28325.58213.23244.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)