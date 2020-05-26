Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 88.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 1055.54 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 88.39% to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1055.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1008.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.85% to Rs 611.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.66% to Rs 4229.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2699.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1055.541008.304229.712699.9224.8319.2424.2515.33237.08169.73946.13345.77200.85141.17806.40267.98172.3091.46611.03173.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)