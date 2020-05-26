JUST IN
Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 88.39% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 1055.54 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 88.39% to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1055.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1008.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 251.85% to Rs 611.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 173.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 56.66% to Rs 4229.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2699.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1055.541008.30 5 4229.712699.92 57 OPM %24.8319.24 -24.2515.33 - PBDT237.08169.73 40 946.13345.77 174 PBT200.85141.17 42 806.40267.98 201 NP172.3091.46 88 611.03173.66 252

