Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 21.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 126.64 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 21.67% to Rs 15.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 126.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.03% to Rs 73.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 80.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 529.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 502.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales126.64133.34 -5 529.67502.89 5 OPM %16.9520.62 -17.9522.33 - PBDT23.3432.33 -28 103.81127.39 -19 PBT21.7029.97 -28 95.58119.33 -20 NP15.7620.12 -22 73.0380.28 -9
