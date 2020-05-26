V I P Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 307.92 crore

Net loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 307.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.12% to Rs 88.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 1713.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1784.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

307.92434.761713.971784.443.207.1314.1411.2813.6932.28244.69209.34-5.5528.80169.62196.60-5.5618.3688.73128.81

