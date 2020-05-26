V I P Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 307.92 croreNet loss of V I P Industries reported to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 18.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 307.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.12% to Rs 88.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 128.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.95% to Rs 1713.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1784.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales307.92434.76 -29 1713.971784.44 -4 OPM %3.207.13 -14.1411.28 - PBDT13.6932.28 -58 244.69209.34 17 PBT-5.5528.80 PL 169.62196.60 -14 NP-5.5618.36 PL 88.73128.81 -31
