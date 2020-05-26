Torrent Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 314.00 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 1912.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 314.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 152.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 1912.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1822.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.09% to Rs 1025.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 7780.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7462.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1912.001822.00 5 7780.007462.00 4 OPM %28.6625.96 -27.8926.59 - PBDT461.00367.00 26 1841.001537.00 20 PBT293.00207.00 42 1187.00919.00 29 NP314.00-152.00 LP 1025.00436.00 135
