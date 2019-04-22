Deepak Spinners gets credit ratings from India Ratings

-
Deepak Spinners announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned the following ratings to the debt instrument of the company -
Fund based limits (Rs 60 crore) - IND BBB/ Positive outlook Fund based limits (Rs 5 crore) - IND A3+ Non fund based limits (Rs 10 crore) - IND A3+ Long term loan (Rs 65 crore)- IND BBB/ Positive outlook
