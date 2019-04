Board of Mahindra Lifespace Developers approves allotment of 1800 equity shares under ESOS

At meeting held on 22 April 2019

The has approved the issue and of 1,800 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each to the Eligible Employees pursuant to the exercise of granted under Employee Stock Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), at an exercise price of Rs.10/- per share. Pursuant to this allotment, the issued equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 51,40,01,510 to Rs. 51,40,19,510 and subscribed & paid up equity capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 51,34,90,880 to Rs. 51,35,08,880.

