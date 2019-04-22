Vikas Wsp bags order worth Rs 230 cr

Vikas Wsp has received order confirmation after for export of DP products for the above cited subject for a business of 12500 MT for an approximate amount of Rs. 230 crore.

The technical expert team of the Importer audited the plant of the Company on 20 April, 2019 and confirmed the above order the shipments. These orders would be executed during financial year 2019-20 (quarter-2, Q-3 and Q4/2019-20).

