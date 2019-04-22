JUST IN
Vikas Wsp bags order worth Rs 230 cr

Capital Market 

Vikas Wsp has received order confirmation after plant Audit for export of DP guar gum products for the above cited subject for a business of 12500 MT for an approximate amount of Rs. 230 crore.

The technical expert team of the Importer audited the plant of the Company on 20 April, 2019 and confirmed the above order the shipments. These orders would be executed during financial year 2019-20 (quarter-2, Q-3 and Q4/2019-20).

First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 12:48 IST

