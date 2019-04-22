Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution USP

announced that the company has received approval from the (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Solution USP, 0.3%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tobrex Solution, 0.3%, of Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Solution USP, 0.3% is a topical antibiotic indicated in the treatment of of the eye and its adnexa caused by susceptible bacteria.

Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.3% have an estimated market size of US$ 9.6 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.

Alembic now has a total of 92 ANDA approvals (80 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)