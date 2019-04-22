Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution USP

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for ophthalmic solution
Alembic gets USFDA nod for erectile dysfunction drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Moxifloxacin Ophthalmic Solution
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for glaucoma treatment drug
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces completion of USFDA inspection at Aleor Dermaceuticals
-
Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.3%.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Tobrex Ophthalmic Solution, 0.3%, of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.3% is a topical antibiotic indicated in the treatment of external infections of the eye and its adnexa caused by susceptible bacteria.
Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.3% have an estimated market size of US$ 9.6 million for twelve months ending December 2018 according to IQVIA.
Alembic now has a total of 92 ANDA approvals (80 final approvals and 12 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU