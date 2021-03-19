Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd and Dynamic Cables Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd lost 11.91% to Rs 139.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31906 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 138.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16341 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.63% to Rs 8.63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd pared 9.52% to Rs 0.76. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72092 shares in the past one month.

Dynamic Cables Ltd shed 8.53% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14991 shares in the past one month.

