Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd and MSTC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2021.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 64.85 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40331 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 55.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 6.42. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd pared 6.94% to Rs 122.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

MSTC Ltd fell 5.94% to Rs 308. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

