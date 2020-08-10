Defence stocks in demand

Shares of eight defence companies rose by 4.6% to 9.6% after defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced import ban on 101 defence items.

Dynamatic Technologies (up 9.65%), Bharat Electronics (up 8.27%), Astra Microwave Products (up 8.2%), Hindustan Aeronautics (up 7.72%), Bharat Dynamics (up 6.9%), Bharat Forge (up 5%), Premier Explosives (up 4.81%) and BEML (up 4.6%) surged.

The defence ministry has decided to put 101 items put on embargo to boost indigenisation of defence production. The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 and 2024. The deadline has been set for December 2025.

The list of 101 embargoed items comprises some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, light combat helicopters (LCHs), radars and many other items.

