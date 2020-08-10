Divis Laboratories Ltd Surges 10%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Gains 3.1%

Divis Laboratories Ltd has added 39.01% over last one month compared to 16.73% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 4.69% rise in the SENSEX

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained 10% today to trade at Rs 3062.65. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 3.1% to quote at 19343.17. The index is up 16.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Shilpa Medicare Ltd increased 8.67% and Fermenta Biotech Ltd added 7.14% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 52.38 % over last one year compared to the 1.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2523 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53204 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3062.65 on 10 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1466.95 on 14 Aug 2019.

