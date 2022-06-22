Delhivery to expand its infrastructure in Bhiwandi and Bangalore

Delhivery has announced plans to expand its infrastructure in two key cities of Bhiwandi (Greater Mumbai) and Bangalore.

Delhivery is collaborating with Welspun on a 7 Lakh sq ft mega-gateway in Greater Mumbai and with GMR for a 1 Million+ sq ft facility in Bangalore.

The Bangalore facility also includes a warehouse for multi-channel order fulfillment for Delhivery's customers. These fully-automated large integrated trucking terminals will be operational by 2023 and will increase Delhivery's processing capacity to meet the customer demand from the South and West.

