Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 136.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.89% to Rs 21.53 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 136.27% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.89% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.5314.868.502.294.212.214.061.972.411.02

