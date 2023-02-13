JUST IN
Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 136.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.89% to Rs 21.53 crore

Net profit of Delphi World Money rose 136.27% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.89% to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.5314.86 45 OPM %8.502.29 -PBDT4.212.21 90 PBT4.061.97 106 NP2.411.02 136

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:50 IST

