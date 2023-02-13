SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 57.30% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.20% to Rs 33.48 croreNet profit of SBI Global Factors declined 57.30% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.20% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.48116.24 -71 OPM %71.8351.98 -PBDT11.9336.91 -68 PBT11.2535.29 -68 NP9.7422.81 -57
