SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 57.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.20% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors declined 57.30% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.20% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.48116.2471.8351.9811.9336.9111.2535.299.7422.81

