SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 57.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 71.20% to Rs 33.48 crore

Net profit of SBI Global Factors declined 57.30% to Rs 9.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 71.20% to Rs 33.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.48116.24 -71 OPM %71.8351.98 -PBDT11.9336.91 -68 PBT11.2535.29 -68 NP9.7422.81 -57

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:49 IST

