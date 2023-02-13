Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Senthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.020.04-50.00-25.00000000

