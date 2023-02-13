Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Hyderabad Sravani Hospital's Mega Health Camp was a Grand Success, 1300+ Beneficiaries have benefitted
NTDV announces change in directorate of RRPR Holding (promoter group vehicle)
NDTV hits the roof after Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy resign from board of RRPRH
Benchmark trade with modest gains; Nifty hovers above 18,650
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-50.00-25.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU