Delta Corp Q1 PAT stands at Rs 57 cr

The gaming and casino firm reported consolidated net profit of Rs 57.13 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in Q1 June 2021.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 229.87% to Rs 250.27 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 77.56 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 35.43 crore in Q1 June 2021.

Total expense increased 56.96% year on year to Rs 162.77 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 23.54 crore (up 134% YoY) and employee cost stood at Rs 38.82 crore (up 20.48% YoY).

The company's income from casino gaming division rose 19.02% to Rs 250.72 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 210.66 crore in Q4 FY22.

The revenue from hospitality division rose 18.51% to Rs 19.91 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 16.80 crore in Q4 FY22.

The income from online skill gaming division rose 3.06% to Rs 43.83 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 42.53 crore in Q4 FY22.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

Shares of Delta Corp rose 0.92% to Rs 181.15 on the BSE.

