Volumes spurt at Voltas Ltd counter

Voltas Ltd notched up volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45508 shares
Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Brightcom Group Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, KRBL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 July 2022.
Voltas Ltd notched up volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45508 shares. The stock rose 2.49% to Rs.980.00. Volumes stood at 29015 shares in the last session.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd witnessed volume of 35831 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4386 shares. The stock increased 4.85% to Rs.417.40. Volumes stood at 4272 shares in the last session.
Brightcom Group Ltd notched up volume of 70.04 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.94% to Rs.48.85. Volumes stood at 4.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 58853 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15116 shares. The stock slipped 5.80% to Rs.291.50. Volumes stood at 24224 shares in the last session.
KRBL Ltd registered volume of 56843 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19169 shares. The stock rose 2.89% to Rs.250.90. Volumes stood at 51545 shares in the last session.
