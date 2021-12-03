Angel One business performance update for November 2021

Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2021.
The company's client base increased to 7.32 million compared to 6.93 million in October 2021 and 2.97 million in November 2020. The number of orders stood at 57.22 million, recording a m-o-m decline of 1.9% and y-o-y growth of 117.5%.
Gross client acquisition stood at 0.45 million in November 2021 compared to 0.43 million in October 2021 and 0.15 million in November 2020.
The company achieved average daily turnover in overall equity segment of Rs 7217 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 9.5% and y-o-y growth of 219.3%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 7036 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 10.1% and y-o-y growth of 234.2%.
The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.0% compared to 20.7% in October 2021 and 15.4% in November 2020. The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment equity stood at 21.1% compared to 20.8% in October 2021 and 15.4% in November 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU