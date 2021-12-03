Angel One business performance update for November 2021

Angel One announced the key business parameters for the month of November 2021.

The company's client base increased to 7.32 million compared to 6.93 million in October 2021 and 2.97 million in November 2020. The number of orders stood at 57.22 million, recording a m-o-m decline of 1.9% and y-o-y growth of 117.5%.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.45 million in November 2021 compared to 0.43 million in October 2021 and 0.15 million in November 2020.

The company achieved average daily turnover in overall equity segment of Rs 7217 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 9.5% and y-o-y growth of 219.3%. The average daily turnover in F&O segment stood at Rs 7036 billion, recording a m-o-m growth of 10.1% and y-o-y growth of 234.2%.

The company's retail turnover market share in overall equity segment stood at 21.0% compared to 20.7% in October 2021 and 15.4% in November 2020. The company's retail turnover market share in F&O segment equity stood at 21.1% compared to 20.8% in October 2021 and 15.4% in November 2020.

