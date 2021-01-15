Den Network spurts after robust Q3 show

Den Network jumped 4.16% to Rs 70.10 after the cable distribution company posted 238.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.57 crore on a 7.6% rise in net sales to Rs 342.18 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.Profit before tax stood at Rs 57.47 crore in Q3 December 2020, a 47% increase over Rs 39.1 crore in Q3 December 2019. The company received a tax rebate of Rs 2.46 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against tax expense of Rs 26.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated EBITDA grew by 12% year on year to Rs 65 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 58 crore in Q3 December 2019. EBITDA margin slightly improved to 19% in Q3 December 2020 from 18% in Q3 December 2019.
On the operational front, subscription revenue fell 3% year on year to Rs 201 crore in Q3 December 2020. Placement/Marketing income grew by 22% YoY to Rs 106 crore in Q3 December 2020. Activation revenue jumped 58% to Rs 28 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 18 crore in Q3 December 2019.
Den Networks is a leading Cable TV Distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services including Cable TV and Broadband.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU