Autolite (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GTPL Hathway Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd, Tarmat Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2021.

GTPL Hathway Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd, Tarmat Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 January 2021.

Autolite (India) Ltd tumbled 9.90% to Rs 37.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 57227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18460 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 140.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34718 shares in the past one month.

5Paisa Capital Ltd lost 7.63% to Rs 329.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7267 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd shed 7.16% to Rs 54.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31453 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd slipped 7.12% to Rs 54.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9759 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)